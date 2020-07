Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

104 Warbler Way Available 08/14/20 104 Warbler Way - Gorgeous Executive Home in sought-out Shavano Park on HUGE corner lot. Home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors. Open floor plan full of great architectural details including vaulted ceilings, built-In shelves, stained glass windows, AND MORE. Huge Master Retreat with private fireplace and private doors to patio and pool. Plenty of parking with an extended circular drive-way and separate gated 3-car garage. Huge outdoor living area with heated pool is great for guests- pool maintenance included in rent!



(RLNE2133580)