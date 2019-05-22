All apartments in Shady Shores
Find more places like 214 Harrison Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shady Shores, TX
/
214 Harrison Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:55 AM

214 Harrison Court

214 Harrison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

214 Harrison Court, Shady Shores, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lake living without an HOA! This adorable home has Austin stone accents and a front porch that is ready for rockers. Stained concrete floors throughout make it ideal for pets and kids-low maintenance. 3rd of an acre lot has a ranch style fence so your animals can roam and the shed out back has electricity and water. Master bedroom has reclaimed wood paneling to bring the outside in. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Kitchen fridge will stay with the house and the eat in kitchen looks out into the backyard for morning views with coffee. The boat ramp for lake access is just around the corner, so bring your boat, kayak or fishing pole.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Harrison Court have any available units?
214 Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Shores, TX.
What amenities does 214 Harrison Court have?
Some of 214 Harrison Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Harrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Harrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Harrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 214 Harrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 214 Harrison Court offers parking.
Does 214 Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Harrison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 214 Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 214 Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Harrison Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Harrison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Harrison Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXLittle Elm, TXFlower Mound, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TX
Prosper, TXSouthlake, TXCoppell, TXSanger, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District