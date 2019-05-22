214 Harrison Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lake living without an HOA! This adorable home has Austin stone accents and a front porch that is ready for rockers. Stained concrete floors throughout make it ideal for pets and kids-low maintenance. 3rd of an acre lot has a ranch style fence so your animals can roam and the shed out back has electricity and water. Master bedroom has reclaimed wood paneling to bring the outside in. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Kitchen fridge will stay with the house and the eat in kitchen looks out into the backyard for morning views with coffee. The boat ramp for lake access is just around the corner, so bring your boat, kayak or fishing pole.