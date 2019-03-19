2915 Thistlewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home with 2 living & 2 dining areas that has just been freshly painted throughout & offers some new light fixtures & new ceiling fan! Upstairs gameroom overlooks formal dining or living room with high vaulted ceiling*Huge tile-floored family room is open to kitchen with walk-in pantry & eating area*Downstairs mstr bedroom offers tiled flooring as well & en suite bath with his & her lavatories, garden tub, sep shower, large walk-in clst*2 of the 3 large upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in clsts.*HOA dues included in rent