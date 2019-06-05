2904 Englenook Drive

Amenities

Recently built beautiful home for lease in Highland Meadows Subd in Seagoville. This home is impeccable, shows like new. Offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage, built in 2017. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and home security and monitoring service are included. There is an HOA in the community, at the landlord's expense. Enjoy the benefits of the community pool, playground and wooded park.

Tenant to mow, weed and water regularly. Looking for responsible tenant that will continue to maintain home in great condition. Sorry....absolutely no indoor or outside pets allowed....no exceptions.

Application and application fee for every tenant over the age of 18. Background checks and no evictions.