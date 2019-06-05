All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:31 AM

2904 Englenook Drive

2904 Englenook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Englenook Dr, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently built beautiful home for lease in Highland Meadows Subd in Seagoville. This home is impeccable, shows like new. Offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage, built in 2017. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and home security and monitoring service are included. There is an HOA in the community, at the landlord's expense. Enjoy the benefits of the community pool, playground and wooded park.
Tenant to mow, weed and water regularly. Looking for responsible tenant that will continue to maintain home in great condition. Sorry....absolutely no indoor or outside pets allowed....no exceptions.
Application and application fee for every tenant over the age of 18. Background checks and no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

