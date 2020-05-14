2711 Lexington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***



Lovely, traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Colonial Oaks S/D features 1259 sq ft of living area including a sunny living room with a cozy fireplace, and a spacious, open applianced kitchen with granite counters. A nice master with a private BA plus 2 bedrooms and bath on the main. A 2 car garage. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot with a nice level backyard, this home is sure to be a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: SEAGOVILLE HIGH SCHOOL



Middle school: SEAGOVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL



Elementary school: SEAGOVILLE NORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.