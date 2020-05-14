All apartments in Seagoville
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
2711 Lexington Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

2711 Lexington Street

2711 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Lexington Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

***Available Now***

Lovely, traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Colonial Oaks S/D features 1259 sq ft of living area including a sunny living room with a cozy fireplace, and a spacious, open applianced kitchen with granite counters. A nice master with a private BA plus 2 bedrooms and bath on the main. A 2 car garage. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot with a nice level backyard, this home is sure to be a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: SEAGOVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Middle school: SEAGOVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Elementary school: SEAGOVILLE NORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

