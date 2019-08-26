All apartments in Seagoville
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
2701 Lexington St
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

2701 Lexington St

2701 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2701 Lexington Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home!!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house.
Easy to clean tile floor in kitchen and restrooms

Nice laminate flooring in living room

Covered Patio

Storage shed

____________________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Lexington St have any available units?
2701 Lexington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Lexington St have?
Some of 2701 Lexington St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Lexington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Lexington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Lexington St is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Lexington St offer parking?
No, 2701 Lexington St does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Lexington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Lexington St have a pool?
No, 2701 Lexington St does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 2701 Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Lexington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Lexington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2701 Lexington St has units with air conditioning.

