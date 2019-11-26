1410 La Fonda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this Unique space!! Studio with full bath. Updated brand new kitchen. Wood like tile throughout the home. Nice fenced yard allowing privacy with Storage Building. YARD WORK INCLUDED! PLUS stackable washer and dryer included. Must see!! Right side, separate unit is also available for $995 and has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Entire property which all together is a 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for $1499 per month. Tenants and Tenants agent are responsible for verifying all info included but not limited to square footage, HOA, etc. AGENT IS OWNER