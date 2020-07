Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New flooring and paint in this affordable brick home on large fenced lot with trees conveniently located only blocks to Hwy 175 in Seagoville. Agents show, collect application along with thirty-five per adult, Owner looking for six hundred score. Contact agent for qualification sheet. Application in documents