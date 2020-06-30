918 Mystic Village Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this open and spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3329 sq. ft. one story home in Seabrook, TX! Grand entry opens to formal living or office and elegant formal dining room. Huge island kitchen provides lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Tons of space for back to school lunches and meal prep! Cozy breakfast area with backyard views. Bright living room features lots of windows and custom built ins! Over-sized master suite provides large windows (perfect for natural light), dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large game room up! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.