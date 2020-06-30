All apartments in Seabrook
Find more places like 2815 Sea Ledge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seabrook, TX
/
2815 Sea Ledge Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:39 AM

2815 Sea Ledge Drive

2815 Sea Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seabrook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 Sea Ledge Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Seabrook Home - From its grand entrance to the entire home, no detail has been spared. From the rich finishes throughout the entire home to the high ceilings, this property is ready for its' new owners. Enjoy the nicely updated kitchen equipped with brand new appliances. Home comes with brand new floors and paint also the restrooms have been updated giving the home modern amenities while having its character remain intact. To those who desire their very own workshop enjoy the detached garaged which can be used for both storage and various projects. Don't wait for call today to schedule your showing. HOME DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY

(RLNE4785169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have any available units?
2815 Sea Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 2815 Sea Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Sea Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Sea Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have a pool?
No, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Sea Ledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Sea Ledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586

Similar Pages

Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms
Seabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Parking
Seabrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine