1928 Waterford Way

Delightfully updated 3 bedroom - 2 bath home in Harbour Cove Estates FOR LEASE! Sprawling open concept layout, sculpted hardwood floors, rich granite tops in kitchen, stainless appliances with really nice Kitchen Aid double oven, formal dining/study with built-ins, large master suite with hardwoods, two walk-in master closets, tub/shower combo, high ceilings. Full size washer/dryer stay along with refrigerator! A/C updated in 2012, roof in 2011. Priced below market value, this gorgeous one story home in beautiful Harbour Cove is ready for you. Pets are welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit required. Credit and background check required. Call listing agent today for a tour! * Room sizes approximate and not confirmed.