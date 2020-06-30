All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1928 Waterford Way

1928 Waterford Way · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Waterford Way, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Delightfully updated 3 bedroom - 2 bath home in Harbour Cove Estates FOR LEASE! Sprawling open concept layout, sculpted hardwood floors, rich granite tops in kitchen, stainless appliances with really nice Kitchen Aid double oven, formal dining/study with built-ins, large master suite with hardwoods, two walk-in master closets, tub/shower combo, high ceilings. Full size washer/dryer stay along with refrigerator! A/C updated in 2012, roof in 2011. Priced below market value, this gorgeous one story home in beautiful Harbour Cove is ready for you. Pets are welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit required. Credit and background check required. Call listing agent today for a tour! * Room sizes approximate and not confirmed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Waterford Way have any available units?
1928 Waterford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
What amenities does 1928 Waterford Way have?
Some of 1928 Waterford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Waterford Way currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Waterford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Waterford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Waterford Way is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Waterford Way offer parking?
No, 1928 Waterford Way does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Waterford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Waterford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Waterford Way have a pool?
No, 1928 Waterford Way does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Waterford Way have accessible units?
No, 1928 Waterford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Waterford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Waterford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Waterford Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1928 Waterford Way has units with air conditioning.

