8215 Taos Creek

Amenities

Beautiful 1.5 story home in a controlled access neighborhood with neighborhood pool, park/playground. The kitchen granite counters, custom back-splash, vent hood, gas range, and island. Hardwood floors in formal dining and living area. All bedrooms downstairs with an additional game room/loft upstairs. Shaded back yard and sprinkler system. Water softener included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.