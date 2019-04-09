All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:10 AM

8215 Taos Creek

8215 Taos Creek · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Taos Creek, Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1.5 story home in a controlled access neighborhood with neighborhood pool, park/playground. The kitchen granite counters, custom back-splash, vent hood, gas range, and island. Hardwood floors in formal dining and living area. All bedrooms downstairs with an additional game room/loft upstairs. Shaded back yard and sprinkler system. Water softener included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Taos Creek have any available units?
8215 Taos Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 8215 Taos Creek have?
Some of 8215 Taos Creek's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Taos Creek currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Taos Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Taos Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 Taos Creek is pet friendly.
Does 8215 Taos Creek offer parking?
No, 8215 Taos Creek does not offer parking.
Does 8215 Taos Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Taos Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Taos Creek have a pool?
Yes, 8215 Taos Creek has a pool.
Does 8215 Taos Creek have accessible units?
No, 8215 Taos Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Taos Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Taos Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8215 Taos Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 8215 Taos Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
