Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1809 Azalea Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:53 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 Azalea Drive
1809 Azalea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1809 Azalea Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to have resort style living in coveted Savannah neighborhood! This gorgeous home is currently under renovation but will be ready within the next week!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have any available units?
1809 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savannah, TX
.
What amenities does 1809 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 1809 Azalea Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1809 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savannah
.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
