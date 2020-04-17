All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1809 Azalea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1809 Azalea Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:53 AM

1809 Azalea Drive

1809 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1809 Azalea Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to have resort style living in coveted Savannah neighborhood! This gorgeous home is currently under renovation but will be ready within the next week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Azalea Drive have any available units?
1809 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1809 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 1809 Azalea Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District