This Lovely 2545 sq. ft. Southern Style home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths for the growing family. Spacious Bedrooms provides comfort for guest and children. Enjoy family time in the media room upstairs as well as the lounge area near the master bedroom. Southern style porch at entry and off the Master Bedroom. Included are; Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher. Pets allowed subject to owners approval.