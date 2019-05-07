1409 Cherokee Rose Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 5-3-2, two-story home in Savannah next to walking trails and the school bus stop! Large front porch with equally spacious balcony above. This open plan includes casual and formal dining areas, upstairs game room, and a gorgeous kitchen! One guest bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor. Upgrades include designer neutral colors, art niches, decorative lighting, ceramic tile, and lots of storage. Gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room, with a large center island with breakfast bar, gas range, and large walk-in pantry. Covered patio in backyard! Owner pays HOA dues.