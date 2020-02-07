All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:43 AM

11844 13th Street

11844 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11844 13th Street, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in beautiful Santa Fe!!!3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car detached garage house is settled in a very quite neighborhood with no HOA. House ready Dec. 1. Perfect house to have your holidays in. Lease or Lease to own schedule a showing this house will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11844 13th Street have any available units?
11844 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 11844 13th Street have?
Some of 11844 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11844 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11844 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11844 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 11844 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11844 13th Street offers parking.
Does 11844 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11844 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11844 13th Street have a pool?
No, 11844 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11844 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 11844 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11844 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11844 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11844 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11844 13th Street has units with air conditioning.

