Located in beautiful Santa Fe!!!3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car detached garage house is settled in a very quite neighborhood with no HOA. House ready Dec. 1. Perfect house to have your holidays in. Lease or Lease to own schedule a showing this house will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11844 13th Street have any available units?
11844 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 11844 13th Street have?
Some of 11844 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11844 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.