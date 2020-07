Boulevard Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage internet access media room package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage courtyard

Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large bathrooms with garden soaking tubs, generous storage space, private patios, and washer/dryer connections or a full-size washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Garages, storage units, and covered parking spaces are available for rent! The BLVD Apartments has many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a dip in our resort-style pools, or spend time outdoors at our catch-and-release pond, located right on the property! Contact our friendly leasing staff today to set up a personal tour!