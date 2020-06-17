All apartments in San Angelo
6500 Firestone Pl

6500 Firestone Pl · (325) 939-8596
Location

6500 Firestone Pl, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO VIEW THE HOUSE WITH OUT CONTACTING FIRST. Check out the large lot with mature trees! Plenty of room to play here on this quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is over 1800 sq ft featuring a workshop with electricity, 2 car garage, nice sized closets throughout, and all kitchen appliances included! The home is currently occupied and will not be furnished to rent. Rent is $1875 with an $1875 deposit. Please see below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are accepted on a per property/case by case basis. In all cases where pets are accepted, they must be at least 1 yr of age and there is a STRICT limit of 2 pets per property. The fees/deposits will vary for each property.

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD Vouchers are not accepted at this property.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Firestone Pl have any available units?
6500 Firestone Pl has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 6500 Firestone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Firestone Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Firestone Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 Firestone Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Firestone Pl does offer parking.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Firestone Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl have a pool?
No, 6500 Firestone Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl have accessible units?
No, 6500 Firestone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Firestone Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Firestone Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 Firestone Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
