6500 Firestone Pl

THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO VIEW THE HOUSE WITH OUT CONTACTING FIRST. Check out the large lot with mature trees! Plenty of room to play here on this quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is over 1800 sq ft featuring a workshop with electricity, 2 car garage, nice sized closets throughout, and all kitchen appliances included! The home is currently occupied and will not be furnished to rent. Rent is $1875 with an $1875 deposit. Please see below for qualifications.



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING



REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).



PETS - Pets are accepted on a per property/case by case basis. In all cases where pets are accepted, they must be at least 1 yr of age and there is a STRICT limit of 2 pets per property. The fees/deposits will vary for each property.



HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - HUD Vouchers are not accepted at this property.



Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.



You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!