All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 3218 Canyon Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
3218 Canyon Creek Dr
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:01 PM

3218 Canyon Creek Dr

3218 Canyon Creek Dr · (325) 212-5734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3218 Canyon Creek Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home. Has a great back patio as well as parking for a boat, RV, trailers, or a extra vehicles. Applications may be picked up at 2402 College Hills Blvd. We do have a $40 non refundable application fee for per person on the lease. Pets allowed with a $500 pet fee per pet ($350 is non refundable and $150 could be refundable) and per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have any available units?
3218 Canyon Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have?
Some of 3218 Canyon Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Canyon Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Canyon Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Canyon Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Canyon Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Canyon Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3218 Canyon Creek Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity