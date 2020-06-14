3218 Canyon Creek Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home. Has a great back patio as well as parking for a boat, RV, trailers, or a extra vehicles. Applications may be picked up at 2402 College Hills Blvd. We do have a $40 non refundable application fee for per person on the lease. Pets allowed with a $500 pet fee per pet ($350 is non refundable and $150 could be refundable) and per pet.