Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 4 Bedroom! - Lots of updates! Be the first tenant to live in this nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! This large home is convenient to everything and is lots of house for the money.



Please contact us today to see this property! Office@angelorentals.com



*** Applications and more information can be found at angelorentals.com ***



(RLNE5823962)