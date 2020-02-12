All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 2206 Joy Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
2206 Joy Rd
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

2206 Joy Rd

2206 Joy Rd · (325) 656-5218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round. Nice size dining opening up to kitchen and living room, excellent for entertaining! Master bedroom is 15x12 with an extra 8x6 space with vanity into the bathroom. Second living space can have multiple purposes such as art studio, den, office, music room or game room depending on your needs! There is a great boat house with lift and workshop. St Augustine grass in the front & back yard mature trees. It is hard to find homes on the main lake with this kind of view!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Joy Rd have any available units?
2206 Joy Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 Joy Rd have?
Some of 2206 Joy Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Joy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Joy Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Joy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Joy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 2206 Joy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Joy Rd does offer parking.
Does 2206 Joy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Joy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Joy Rd have a pool?
No, 2206 Joy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Joy Rd have accessible units?
No, 2206 Joy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Joy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Joy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2206 Joy Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity