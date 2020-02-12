2206 Joy Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace game room

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round. Nice size dining opening up to kitchen and living room, excellent for entertaining! Master bedroom is 15x12 with an extra 8x6 space with vanity into the bathroom. Second living space can have multiple purposes such as art studio, den, office, music room or game room depending on your needs! There is a great boat house with lift and workshop. St Augustine grass in the front & back yard mature trees. It is hard to find homes on the main lake with this kind of view!!!