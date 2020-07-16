1217 Toby Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to 1217 Toby Lane, a neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a nice sized corner lot in the Bend of the River subdivision, just minutes from Goodfellow AFB and South Concho Park. This home has a split bedroom arrangement, with large closets throughout the home and a good sized walk-in closet in the master suite. Handsome hardwood pattern vinyl flooring in living room and hall; new bedroom carpet installed November 2017. The spacious kitchen is well-equipped, with a ceramic top stove, fridge, Maytag dishwasher, and two handy pantries. The home is all electric, with central heat and air conditioning. Five ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room and dining room help keep the utility bills down. The landscaped yard has a recently installed 6' privacy fence all around, a patio that's just great for relaxing on, and even room for a garden. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available August 1st, 2020. For more information, visit SanAngeloRentals.com (Matt and Leslie Healy owners - TX Licensed Broker and Agent).