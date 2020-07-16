All apartments in San Angelo
1217 Toby Ln
1217 Toby Ln

1217 Toby Ln · (325) 400-3174
Location

1217 Toby Ln, San Angelo, TX 76903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to 1217 Toby Lane, a neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a nice sized corner lot in the Bend of the River subdivision, just minutes from Goodfellow AFB and South Concho Park. This home has a split bedroom arrangement, with large closets throughout the home and a good sized walk-in closet in the master suite. Handsome hardwood pattern vinyl flooring in living room and hall; new bedroom carpet installed November 2017. The spacious kitchen is well-equipped, with a ceramic top stove, fridge, Maytag dishwasher, and two handy pantries. The home is all electric, with central heat and air conditioning. Five ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room and dining room help keep the utility bills down. The landscaped yard has a recently installed 6' privacy fence all around, a patio that's just great for relaxing on, and even room for a garden. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available August 1st, 2020. For more information, visit SanAngeloRentals.com (Matt and Leslie Healy owners - TX Licensed Broker and Agent). 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Toby Ln have any available units?
1217 Toby Ln has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Toby Ln have?
Some of 1217 Toby Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Toby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Toby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Toby Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Toby Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 1217 Toby Ln offer parking?
No, 1217 Toby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Toby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Toby Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Toby Ln have a pool?
No, 1217 Toby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Toby Ln have accessible units?
No, 1217 Toby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Toby Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Toby Ln has units with dishwashers.
