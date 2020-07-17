1036 Glenna Dr

Amenities

This two-story 1,118 sq ft property is conveniently located near shopping and eatery in San Angelo. Covered parking for one vehicle is accessible from the front of the property, as well as extra uncovered parking. Entering through the front door leads you into a large living space with sunken floors and features of brick accents along the wall. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the full bathroom featuring separate sinks. The half bath is located downstairs and houses the stacking washer and dryer. This property does not have a traditional backyard, but has a large fenced in and covered patio giving you lots of privacy. Property has been updated with a new AC system.