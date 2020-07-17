All apartments in San Angelo
1036 Glenna Dr

1036 Glenna St · (325) 656-3366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1036 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX 76901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This two-story 1,118 sq ft property is conveniently located near shopping and eatery in San Angelo. Covered parking for one vehicle is accessible from the front of the property, as well as extra uncovered parking. Entering through the front door leads you into a large living space with sunken floors and features of brick accents along the wall. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the full bathroom featuring separate sinks. The half bath is located downstairs and houses the stacking washer and dryer. This property does not have a traditional backyard, but has a large fenced in and covered patio giving you lots of privacy. Property has been updated with a new AC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Glenna Dr have any available units?
1036 Glenna Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Glenna Dr have?
Some of 1036 Glenna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Glenna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Glenna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Glenna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Glenna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 1036 Glenna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Glenna Dr offers parking.
Does 1036 Glenna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Glenna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Glenna Dr have a pool?
No, 1036 Glenna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Glenna Dr have accessible units?
No, 1036 Glenna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Glenna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Glenna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
