accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
62 Accessible Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
9 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
919 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
3 Units Available
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
8 Units Available
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1208 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
34 Units Available
Alliance Gateway
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
27 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
17 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$985
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,156
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$942
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
25 Units Available
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
36 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
82 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
130 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
Presidio at River East offers a Modern Hill Country living experience with a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
23 Units Available
Fossil
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Fossil
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
12 Units Available
Fossil
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
54 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
