Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sachse apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Sachse
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
62 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$905
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Sachse
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
57 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,090
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
13 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
29 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
76 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1186 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Sachse
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
24 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$949
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
16 Units Available
Richardson Crossing
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
99 Units Available
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1244 sqft
Seated in the burgeoning Midtown District, in walking distance to Galleria Dallas, this five-story community of 344 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is overflowing with style, action and excitement.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
City Guide for Sachse, TX

Sachse: The town that started out with a land purchase by a 25-year-old man, and one that began growing when that man had to sell acres of land to cover the bond of a fleeing convict.

Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sachse, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sachse apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sachse apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

