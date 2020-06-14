132 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX with gym
Sachse: The town that started out with a land purchase by a 25-year-old man, and one that began growing when that man had to sell acres of land to cover the bond of a fleeing convict.
Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sachse renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.