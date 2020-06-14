Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Robinson, TX with garage

Robinson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
736 Paso Fino Street Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1918 sqft
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendrick
17 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1077 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Austin Avenue
1 Unit Available
2028 AUSTIN #503 ST
2028 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
469 sqft
Enjoy La Tour lifestyle worry free with 24 hour security, and all La Tour amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, cable, all utilities paid, and common area maintenance paid.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
1006 Parkview Circle
1006 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1006 Parkview Circle Available 06/19/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
966 Parkview Circle
966 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
966 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
1002 Parkview Circle
1002 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1002 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
718 Park Meadows Dr.
718 Park Meadows Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
718 Park Meadows Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
5925 Caldwell
5925 Caldwell Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1866 sqft
5925 Caldwell Available 07/15/20 Mountainview Area Home - Lovely three bedroom, 2.5 bath home features open kitchen with built-in pantry and hutch. Carpet in all bedrooms. Backyard has storage building. (RLNE3926715)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
606 Monticello
606 Monticello Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1575 sqft
606 Monticello Available 07/01/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
812 Chapel View
812 Chapel View Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
812 Chapel View Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This ultra high-end luxury duplex features stained concrete flooring throughout, kitchen appliances included, full sized washer / dryer connections, wood burning fireplace, a private fenced backyard and an

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1615 Breezy Dr.
1615 Breezy Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1615 Breezy Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Robinson, TX

Robinson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

