Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX with garages

Woodway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
13 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2455 sqft
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
205 B Chapel Trail Circle
205 Chapel Trail Cir, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
205 B Chapel Trail Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, two-car garage, and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
54 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,042
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
978 Parkview Circle
978 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
978 Parkview Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
3725 Vista Cove Dr.
3725 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1298 sqft
3725 Vista Cove Dr. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex, Waco! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 Sironia Trail
1207 Sironia Trl, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1463 sqft
1207 Sironia Trail Available 08/15/20 Great location between Waco and McGregor! - This 3-bedroom duplex has everything you need...

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
916 Emerson Dr
916 Emerson Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 Emerson Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3104 Silver Saddle Drive
3104 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3104 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 2 vehicle max at this property Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
1333 Radisson
1333 Radisson Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Formal Dinning Office 2 Car Garage with Opener Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
1002 Parkview Circle
1002 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
1002 Parkview Circle Available 07/24/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountainview
2217 Wooded Acres
2217 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2152 sqft
This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance. Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
0 Quail Run Dr
0 Quail Run Drive, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1534 sqft
Charming farmhouse style 3/2 home. Tile floors throughout. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Applicant must make 3 times the rent amount. Text 979-215-4114 for showing times. Owner/Agent

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountainview
5925 Caldwell
5925 Caldwell Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1866 sqft
5925 Caldwell Available 08/15/20 Mountainview Area Home - Lovely three bedroom, 2.5 bath home features open kitchen with built-in pantry and hutch. Carpet in all bedrooms. Backyard has storage building. (RLNE3926715)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
217 Monterrey Dr.
217 Monterrey Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1586 sqft
217 Monterrey - Midway ISD - Great 3/2 with 2 Car Attached Garage. This home has been completely updated and ready for move in. Large Back Yard and Patio Area. Midway ISD. You will fall in love when you walk in. NO PETS ALLOWED (RLNE2333325)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Woodway, TX

Woodway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

