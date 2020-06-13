/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roanoke, TX
116 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Villages of Woodland Springs
43 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
164 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Alliance Gateway
38 Units Available
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
35 Units Available
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1402 sqft
Cozy homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and W/D hookup. Enjoy access to a dog park, coffee bar and grill area on-site. Close to I-35. Near Arcadia Trail Park.
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Summerfields
18 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
17 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1703 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
43 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1922 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
