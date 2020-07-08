All apartments in Roanoke
Location

305 Foreston Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE TO LEASE IN ROANOKE. Floor plan boasts spit bedrooms, plus the kitchen is open to breakfast and large living room with wood burning fireplace. The flex room at the entry can be whatever you need: formal dining, study or second living area. The Parks of Hillsborough neighborhood has two parks which have something for all ages: large grassy area, jogging trail, playground, splash pad and outdoor workout area. Great neighborhood close to schools, dining, shopping and highways.

Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Foreston Drive have any available units?
305 Foreston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 305 Foreston Drive have?
Some of 305 Foreston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Foreston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Foreston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Foreston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Foreston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 305 Foreston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Foreston Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Foreston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Foreston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Foreston Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Foreston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Foreston Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Foreston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Foreston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Foreston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Foreston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Foreston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

