1840 Halifax South

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Exquisite open concept home in gated neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with 2 living areas, wood floors throughout main living areas downstairs. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops that features a serving buffet with wine rack & large island that houses a gas cooktop with vent hood. Unique Luxurious Master Suite Bath & Custom walk-in closet with storage galore. Outdoor space setup for relaxing and entertaining with very little maintenance! Community amenities include pool, park and walking trail. Easy access to downtown Roanoke and walk to acclaimed Byron Nelson High School.