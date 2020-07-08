All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1840 Halifax South

1840 Halifax St · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Halifax St, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Exquisite open concept home in gated neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with 2 living areas, wood floors throughout main living areas downstairs. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops that features a serving buffet with wine rack & large island that houses a gas cooktop with vent hood. Unique Luxurious Master Suite Bath & Custom walk-in closet with storage galore. Outdoor space setup for relaxing and entertaining with very little maintenance! Community amenities include pool, park and walking trail. Easy access to downtown Roanoke and walk to acclaimed Byron Nelson High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Halifax South have any available units?
1840 Halifax South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1840 Halifax South have?
Some of 1840 Halifax South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Halifax South currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Halifax South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Halifax South pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Halifax South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1840 Halifax South offer parking?
No, 1840 Halifax South does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Halifax South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Halifax South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Halifax South have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Halifax South has a pool.
Does 1840 Halifax South have accessible units?
No, 1840 Halifax South does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Halifax South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Halifax South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Halifax South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Halifax South does not have units with air conditioning.

