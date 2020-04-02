All apartments in River Oaks
925 Churchill Rd.

925 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

925 Churchill Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
925 Churchill Rd. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful Updated Home in River Oaks - Fantastic updated River Oaks home with 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths! Neutral paint colors, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Rear entry detached garage and huge backyard! Close to retail, restaurants and highway. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

(RLNE4715002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Churchill Rd. have any available units?
925 Churchill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 925 Churchill Rd. have?
Some of 925 Churchill Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Churchill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
925 Churchill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Churchill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 925 Churchill Rd. offers parking.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. have a pool?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Churchill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Churchill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

