Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

925 Churchill Rd. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful Updated Home in River Oaks - Fantastic updated River Oaks home with 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths! Neutral paint colors, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Rear entry detached garage and huge backyard! Close to retail, restaurants and highway. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



(RLNE4715002)