River Oaks, TX
5600 Thomas Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:02 AM

5600 Thomas Lane

5600 Thomas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Thomas Lane, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home definitely has LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Moments away from the Trinity Trails... Minutes from W 7th, Cultural District, River District and Stockyards ... close to Naval Air Station and Lockheed Martin. This charming home has beautiful hardwood floors with a tiled kitchen that also contains a stackable washer and dryer. Outside it is nicely landscaped with yard art in both the front and back yard. The garage is detached and located in the gated backyard and has a nice storage shed attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Thomas Lane have any available units?
5600 Thomas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
Is 5600 Thomas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Thomas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Thomas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Thomas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Thomas Lane offers parking.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Thomas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane have a pool?
No, 5600 Thomas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane have accessible units?
No, 5600 Thomas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Thomas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Thomas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Thomas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

