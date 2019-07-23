5600 Thomas Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This home definitely has LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Moments away from the Trinity Trails... Minutes from W 7th, Cultural District, River District and Stockyards ... close to Naval Air Station and Lockheed Martin. This charming home has beautiful hardwood floors with a tiled kitchen that also contains a stackable washer and dryer. Outside it is nicely landscaped with yard art in both the front and back yard. The garage is detached and located in the gated backyard and has a nice storage shed attached.