Amenities

garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the city of River Oaks ...time to leave yard work behind and enjoy a simpler way of being in the fast lane. Just

minutes from downtown, all major freeways, Lockheed Martin, Naval Base, the Stockyards and the Cultural District. Blocks

from the Trinity River Vision Project, new restaurants and developments