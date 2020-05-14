4855 Montrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in River Oaks - Cozy two bedroom one bath house located in River Oaks. Vinyl flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Washer/dryer connections located in kitchen. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Large fenced in backyard. Large uncovered deck. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.



