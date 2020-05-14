All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

4855 Montrose Drive

4855 Montrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Montrose Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in River Oaks - Cozy two bedroom one bath house located in River Oaks. Vinyl flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Washer/dryer connections located in kitchen. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Large fenced in backyard. Large uncovered deck. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

(RLNE5765560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Montrose Drive have any available units?
4855 Montrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 4855 Montrose Drive have?
Some of 4855 Montrose Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Montrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Montrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Montrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Montrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive offer parking?
No, 4855 Montrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 Montrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4855 Montrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4855 Montrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 Montrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4855 Montrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4855 Montrose Drive has units with air conditioning.

