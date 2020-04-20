313 Worthview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2-1 home with a new high-efficiency HVAC and new roof. You'll have almost a quarter acre of private yard to enjoy with many mature trees on this quiet street. The interior has been freshly updated and you'll enjoy lower utility bills thanks to a new 14 seer central AC and heater. Conveniently located to shopping, schools and major highways. Enjoy all that small-town life has to offer in River Oaks. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.