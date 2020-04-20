All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:26 PM

313 Worthview Drive

313 Worthview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Worthview Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-1 home with a new high-efficiency HVAC and new roof. You'll have almost a quarter acre of private yard to enjoy with many mature trees on this quiet street. The interior has been freshly updated and you'll enjoy lower utility bills thanks to a new 14 seer central AC and heater. Conveniently located to shopping, schools and major highways. Enjoy all that small-town life has to offer in River Oaks. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

