Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:25 AM

1300 Westwick Drive

1300 Westwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Westwick Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This property has so much character with original wood floors, split bedrooms, abundance of living space with new blinds and fresh paint. There's a large, eat-in kitchen with new range and the kitchen boasts a dishwasher and tile floors that overlooks the over-sized, fenced-in back yard. There are ceiling fans in each room. The backyard has lots of shade with a massive covered patio with electricity, large trees, corner lot including a pecan tree, two storage sheds, with one of which would be a perfect workshop. There is a covered carport and the property is within a block of the Castleberry Elementary school and is located in the desirable River Oaks area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Westwick Drive have any available units?
1300 Westwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1300 Westwick Drive have?
Some of 1300 Westwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Westwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Westwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Westwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Westwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Westwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Westwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1300 Westwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 Westwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Westwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Westwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Westwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

