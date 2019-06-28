1300 Westwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

This property has so much character with original wood floors, split bedrooms, abundance of living space with new blinds and fresh paint. There's a large, eat-in kitchen with new range and the kitchen boasts a dishwasher and tile floors that overlooks the over-sized, fenced-in back yard. There are ceiling fans in each room. The backyard has lots of shade with a massive covered patio with electricity, large trees, corner lot including a pecan tree, two storage sheds, with one of which would be a perfect workshop. There is a covered carport and the property is within a block of the Castleberry Elementary school and is located in the desirable River Oaks area.