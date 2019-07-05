All apartments in River Oaks
River Oaks, TX
1122 Oxford Street
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:36 AM

1122 Oxford Street

1122 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Oxford Street, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
A great 2 bed-1.5bath Townhome within a Quadplex in River Oaks. Large Living with back patio access. Nice kitchen with all kitchen apps including brand new oven~range, fridge, and an eat-in Dining area. Half bath down with W-D connections. Fresh full interior paint, dark wood laminate floors in Living, up hall, and Bedrooms along with brand new carpet in stairwell. Both large bedrooms are up with a full bath as well. Newer water heater, new blinds, new ceiling fans in all rooms, etc. Brand new homes directly across the street as area is up and coming! Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Oxford Street have any available units?
1122 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1122 Oxford Street have?
Some of 1122 Oxford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1122 Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 1122 Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1122 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

