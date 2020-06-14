117 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with garage
It's hard to find information about the history of Richland Hills, Texas. That's because, although it's an older and more established suburb of Fort Worth, the land it's on used to be part of Birdville. Are there a lot of birds here? Nope. Birdville was named for a Texas Rangers captain named Jonathan Bird.
Today, Richland Hills still retains a slight resemblance to its earlier history with a school district still named Birdville. And while the area is older and pretty well built out, especially compared to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it's still a desirable place to live because it's so conveniently located to the popular Mid-Cities area of the northeastern Fort Worth suburbs. House rent is almost shockingly cheap compared with the rest of the area because the houses are older, but you don't have to pay for that cost savings with a higher crime rate. Safety and comfort in the Fort Worth area -- are you ready to sign up yet? See more
Richland Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.