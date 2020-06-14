Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with garage

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,228
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Fossil
21 Units Available
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fossil
19 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Scenic Bluff
38 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Scenic Bluff
42 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$965
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1196 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairway Bend
16 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Harmony Hills
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Fairway Bend
13 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Eastern Hills
6 Units Available
Asher
807 The Heights Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering floor plans suited for students, families, or a small family, this complex offers amenities like resort-style swimming pool, picnic and grilling area, and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
City Guide for Richland Hills, TX

It's hard to find information about the history of Richland Hills, Texas. That's because, although it's an older and more established suburb of Fort Worth, the land it's on used to be part of Birdville. Are there a lot of birds here? Nope. Birdville was named for a Texas Rangers captain named Jonathan Bird.

Today, Richland Hills still retains a slight resemblance to its earlier history with a school district still named Birdville. And while the area is older and pretty well built out, especially compared to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it's still a desirable place to live because it's so conveniently located to the popular Mid-Cities area of the northeastern Fort Worth suburbs. House rent is almost shockingly cheap compared with the rest of the area because the houses are older, but you don't have to pay for that cost savings with a higher crime rate. Safety and comfort in the Fort Worth area -- are you ready to sign up yet? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richland Hills, TX

Richland Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

