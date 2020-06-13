205 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
2 Units Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,272
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$683
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
John T. White
17 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:32am
$
Harmony Hills
16 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$715
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$881
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Harmony Hills
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodhaven
13 Units Available
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
897 sqft
Walking distance to Woodhaven Country Club and close to shops and restaurants. Spacious units feature modern fixtures and stylish design. Located near Interstate 30 and many of the town's largest employers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Scenic Bluff
37 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
