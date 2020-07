3214 Matthews Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WON'T LAST! AVAILABLE NOW!. NEWLY UPGRADED END UNIT. 2 BR/1.5 BA TOWNHOME, NEWLY INSTALLED HIGH GRADE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN & 2 BATHROOMS, NEW 50/50 STAINLESS KITCHEN SINK AND FAUCET, NEW SINKS AND FAUCETS IN THE BATHROOM. UPGRADED FLOORING & NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT PET FRIENDLY. EXCELLENT RICHLAND HILLS LOCATION, RICHLAND PARK NEIGHBORHOOD, WALK TO THE RICHLAND HILLS LIBRARY & THE LINK EVENT & RECREATION CENTER; EASY ACCESS TO 183 & GRAPEVINE HWY, LOCATED OFF BAKER BLVD.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.