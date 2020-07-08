3111 Elm Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! New handscraped handwood floors and paint going in now! All new open concept, modern, eat in kitchen with tile floor, stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, vent and stove. Oversized farmers sink. Great venue for entertaining; 2 full baths - 1 renovated with a new tile floor, vanity, toilet, tub-shower; 2nd is new with tile shower, toilet and vanity. Brand new hot water heater. All new central heat and central AC. Completely updated electrical to support all your modern devices. Washer dryer provided. Generous closets. Newer windows. New paint. Fenced yard. Covered front porch. Pets okay with pet fee. Off street parking. Award winning Birdville ISD.