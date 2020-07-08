All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:23 PM

3111 Elm Park

3111 Elm Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Elm Park Street, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! New handscraped handwood floors and paint going in now! All new open concept, modern, eat in kitchen with tile floor, stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, vent and stove. Oversized farmers sink. Great venue for entertaining; 2 full baths - 1 renovated with a new tile floor, vanity, toilet, tub-shower; 2nd is new with tile shower, toilet and vanity. Brand new hot water heater. All new central heat and central AC. Completely updated electrical to support all your modern devices. Washer dryer provided. Generous closets. Newer windows. New paint. Fenced yard. Covered front porch. Pets okay with pet fee. Off street parking. Award winning Birdville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Elm Park have any available units?
3111 Elm Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3111 Elm Park have?
Some of 3111 Elm Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Elm Park currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Elm Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Elm Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Elm Park is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Elm Park offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Elm Park offers parking.
Does 3111 Elm Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Elm Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Elm Park have a pool?
No, 3111 Elm Park does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Elm Park have accessible units?
No, 3111 Elm Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Elm Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Elm Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Elm Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3111 Elm Park has units with air conditioning.

