3839 Canyon Pass Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous custom built home in the gated community of Santa Fe Estates with 2.5 acres of elbow room. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and elegant hardwood flooring. The home has 2 masters, 2 living areas, 3 car garage and a large media room. Enjoy cooking in a large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top and double oven. Flex room can be 6th bedroom or office. Open upstairs game room or family room complete with wet bar and balcony over looking the huge fully irrigated backyard with lots of room for your dream entertainment area. Located outside of city limits but in Mansfield School District. Don’t miss your opportunity at this one of a kind property!