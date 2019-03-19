All apartments in Rendon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3839 Canyon Pass Trail

3839 Canyon Pass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3839 Canyon Pass Trail, Rendon, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom built home in the gated community of Santa Fe Estates with 2.5 acres of elbow room. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and elegant hardwood flooring. The home has 2 masters, 2 living areas, 3 car garage and a large media room. Enjoy cooking in a large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top and double oven. Flex room can be 6th bedroom or office. Open upstairs game room or family room complete with wet bar and balcony over looking the huge fully irrigated backyard with lots of room for your dream entertainment area. Located outside of city limits but in Mansfield School District. Don’t miss your opportunity at this one of a kind property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have any available units?
3839 Canyon Pass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have?
Some of 3839 Canyon Pass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 Canyon Pass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Canyon Pass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Canyon Pass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail offers parking.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have a pool?
No, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have accessible units?
No, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 Canyon Pass Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 Canyon Pass Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

