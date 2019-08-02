All apartments in Rendon
1716 Village Park Trail
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:00 PM

1716 Village Park Trail

1716 Village Park Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1716 Village Park Trail, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in Burleson is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors with view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive Half month free off September's Rent if moved-in on or before by August 15th!
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=tmU459r4AM&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Village Park Trail have any available units?
1716 Village Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1716 Village Park Trail have?
Some of 1716 Village Park Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Village Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Village Park Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Village Park Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Village Park Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Village Park Trail offers parking.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Village Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail have a pool?
No, 1716 Village Park Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 1716 Village Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Village Park Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Village Park Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Village Park Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

