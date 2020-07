Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! Welcoming front porch and Large covered back patio. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar, black appliances with a great layout. Desirable floor plan with split bedroom arrangement, light and bright with many windows. New paint throughout. New wood laminate floors throughout the home. Decorator touches throughout with added cabinets and shelving in laundry. This Home is a Must See!