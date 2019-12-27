956 E Ovilla Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom, two bath remodeled mobile home. New flooring 6 months ago and new lighting. Bedrooms on opposite ends of the house for privacy. Perfect set up for roommate situation. Living and kitchen in middle. Heavily treed lot not fenced. Range, built-in microwave, refrigerator and window units for cooling and heating. No Smoking. Pets on case by case. Tenant responsible for maintaining and mowing yard and lot. Tenant needs to verify school district. App and $40 app fee for each person 18+. Each applicant must have individual email for background and credit check. Landlord prefers electronic monthly payment. Showings need to be scheduled prior to 5:30pm. NO VOUCHER ACCEPTED. Window units only cool.