Red Oak, TX
956 E Ovilla Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:24 PM

956 E Ovilla Road

956 Ovilla Road · No Longer Available
Location

956 Ovilla Road, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, two bath remodeled mobile home. New flooring 6 months ago and new lighting. Bedrooms on opposite ends of the house for privacy. Perfect set up for roommate situation. Living and kitchen in middle. Heavily treed lot not fenced. Range, built-in microwave, refrigerator and window units for cooling and heating. No Smoking. Pets on case by case. Tenant responsible for maintaining and mowing yard and lot. Tenant needs to verify school district. App and $40 app fee for each person 18+. Each applicant must have individual email for background and credit check. Landlord prefers electronic monthly payment. Showings need to be scheduled prior to 5:30pm. NO VOUCHER ACCEPTED. Window units only cool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 E Ovilla Road have any available units?
956 E Ovilla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 956 E Ovilla Road have?
Some of 956 E Ovilla Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 E Ovilla Road currently offering any rent specials?
956 E Ovilla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 E Ovilla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 E Ovilla Road is pet friendly.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road offer parking?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not offer parking.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road have a pool?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not have a pool.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road have accessible units?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 E Ovilla Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 E Ovilla Road does not have units with air conditioning.

