You won't want to pass on this gorgeous updated home! Includes vaulted ceilings with an open staircase leading to a game room overlooking the main living area. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with ample counter space. The neutral colors and natural light make this home very inviting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Wisteria Way have any available units?
304 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 304 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 304 Wisteria Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
304 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.