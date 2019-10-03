304 Wisteria Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

You won't want to pass on this gorgeous updated home! Includes vaulted ceilings with an open staircase leading to a game room overlooking the main living area. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with ample counter space. The neutral colors and natural light make this home very inviting.