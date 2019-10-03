All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated October 3 2019

304 Wisteria Way

304 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 Wisteria Way, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
You won't want to pass on this gorgeous updated home! Includes vaulted ceilings with an open staircase leading to a game room overlooking the main living area. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with ample counter space. The neutral colors and natural light make this home very inviting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Wisteria Way have any available units?
304 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 304 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 304 Wisteria Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
304 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 304 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 304 Wisteria Way offer parking?
No, 304 Wisteria Way does not offer parking.
Does 304 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 304 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 304 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 304 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.

