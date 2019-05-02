247 Cobblestone

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brick home, 3/2/2 with Open Floor Plan in Red Oak TX - This is a very nice home that has been well maintained and has updated paint and floor throughout. This 3 bed, 2 bath brick home has an open floor plan that offers a separate dinning, living, and kitchen nook area, that looks out to the backyard. The master bath is complete with dual sinks, large walk-in closets, and a jetted garden tub! You'll enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required, Jetted tub is non warranty.



(RLNE1883839)