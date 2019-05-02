247 Cobblestone

Amenities
Brick home, 3/2/2 with Open Floor Plan in Red Oak TX - This is a very nice home that has been well maintained and has updated paint and floor throughout. This 3 bed, 2 bath brick home has an open floor plan that offers a separate dinning, living, and kitchen nook area, that looks out to the backyard. The master bath is complete with dual sinks, large walk-in closets, and a jetted garden tub! You'll enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.
NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required, Jetted tub is non warranty.
