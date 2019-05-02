All apartments in Red Oak
247 Cobblestone

247 Cobblestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

247 Cobblestone Circle, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brick home, 3/2/2 with Open Floor Plan in Red Oak TX - This is a very nice home that has been well maintained and has updated paint and floor throughout. This 3 bed, 2 bath brick home has an open floor plan that offers a separate dinning, living, and kitchen nook area, that looks out to the backyard. The master bath is complete with dual sinks, large walk-in closets, and a jetted garden tub! You'll enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required, Jetted tub is non warranty.

(RLNE1883839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Cobblestone have any available units?
247 Cobblestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 247 Cobblestone have?
Some of 247 Cobblestone's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Cobblestone currently offering any rent specials?
247 Cobblestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Cobblestone pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Cobblestone is pet friendly.
Does 247 Cobblestone offer parking?
Yes, 247 Cobblestone offers parking.
Does 247 Cobblestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Cobblestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Cobblestone have a pool?
No, 247 Cobblestone does not have a pool.
Does 247 Cobblestone have accessible units?
No, 247 Cobblestone does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Cobblestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Cobblestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Cobblestone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Cobblestone has units with air conditioning.

