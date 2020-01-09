9409 Waterman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will fall in love with this beautiful cape cod in Harbor Village. Updated flooring, separate office, 2 dining areas, spacious kitchen, balcony off master and spare bedroom on second floor, separate tub & shower in master with huge walk in closet and so much more. Fridge, washer & dryer included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Owner MAY consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.