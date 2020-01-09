All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9409 Waterman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9409 Waterman Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

9409 Waterman Drive

9409 Waterman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9409 Waterman Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this beautiful cape cod in Harbor Village. Updated flooring, separate office, 2 dining areas, spacious kitchen, balcony off master and spare bedroom on second floor, separate tub & shower in master with huge walk in closet and so much more. Fridge, washer & dryer included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Owner MAY consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Waterman Drive have any available units?
9409 Waterman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9409 Waterman Drive have?
Some of 9409 Waterman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Waterman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Waterman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Waterman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 Waterman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive offer parking?
No, 9409 Waterman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 Waterman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive have a pool?
No, 9409 Waterman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive have accessible units?
No, 9409 Waterman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Waterman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9409 Waterman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9409 Waterman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District