9409 Waterman Drive

Amenities
You will fall in love with this beautiful cape cod in Harbor Village. Updated flooring, separate office, 2 dining areas, spacious kitchen, balcony off master and spare bedroom on second floor, separate tub & shower in master with huge walk in closet and so much more. Fridge, washer & dryer included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Owner MAY consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.