Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

First time rental! Immaculate home in coveted Providence subdivision, shows like a model. Spacious family & dining rooms, Kitchen has an island & wonderful eat in area. All rooms have big closets. Home has many upgrades: new exterior paint, radiant barrier, blown in insulation, crown molding, ceiling fans in every room, upgraded lighting fixtures and professional landscaping. HOA includes: clubhouse, pool, jogging path, park, playground, private lake & tennis courts. Must See!